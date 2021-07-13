Arsenal Goalie Gives Up Goal After Hilarious Mistake

Arsenal rookie goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo had a debut to forget during the Gunners’ pre-season friendly against Hibernian of the Scottish Premiership.

Okonkwo is coined a future star of the Premier League, and Arsenal entrusted him with the start on Tuesday. But let’s just say he got his freshman mistakes out of the way during Tuesday’s friendly.

In the 21st minute, a Hibs player volleyed a ball towards the Arsenal goal. Okonkwo made an attempt to kick the ball, while it was in the air, upfield, but he missed. Disaster ensued as the Hibs player scored with a clear path.

It was embarrassing, to say the least. Take a look.

Arsenal’s first summer friendly is not going to plan 😅 pic.twitter.com/lOrKEqlzyw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 13, 2021

Hibernian went on to win the 2-1 friendly over Arsenal, marking a disastrous start for the Gunners.

Though it’s just a friendly and Arsenal hasn’t much time to practice and is relatively inexperienced. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told reporters after the game that the Gunners can’t use excuses this season.

“There’s no excuse because we want to come here and win the match,” Arteta said, via EuroSport.com. “They worked really hard, the boys worked really hard and you could see that some of them were not in the best condition, but we’re still very early in pre-season. It was great to see some of the young lads making their debuts here. We’ll keep working.”

Arsenal gets back to work this coming Saturday in a friendly against Rangers.