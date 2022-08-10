Blake Lively Wasn't Happy With Ryan Reynolds' Sports Purchase

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Wrexham Owner & Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds with his wife Blake Lively in the tribune during the Buildbase FA Trophy Final between Bromley and Wrexham at Wembley Stadium on May 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Lewis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images) Matt Lewis - The FA/Getty Images

Most couples can relate to someone making an important decision before telling their partner.

In most cases, that decision doesn't entail buying a sports team.

Ryan Reynolds purchased Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer club, alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney last year. With McElhenney filling as the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Tuesday night, Reynolds appeared to discuss their daring endeavor.

The Deadpool star explained that their relationship began when he "kind of slid into your DMs" to compliment McElhenney on an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

After agreeing to McElhenney's "absolutely insane idea" to purchase Wrexham AFC, Reynolds broke the news to Blake Lively. His wife, understandably, was not overly enthused.

"I remember seeing Blake and saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news," Reynolds recalled. "The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.'"

Reynolds said Lively's reaction was "not good," and they're "still working through that one."

Furthermore, McElhenney said he and Reynolds had never met in person when purchasing Wrexham. They filmed their first interaction as part of their FX documentary, Welcome to Wrexham, which premiers Aug. 24.

While Reynolds admitted that he wasn't a huge soccer follower at first, he's now "obsessed" with the "absolutely gorgeous, disaster, slow-motion trainwreck " that most of the world calls football.

For his sake, hopefully Lively has also at least somewhat come around to their club ownership.