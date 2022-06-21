Brandi Chastain Hoping For Team: Soccer World Reacts

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Inductee Brandi Chastain speaks with the public during the 13th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony at The California Museum on December 10, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

USWNT legend Brandi Chastain is part of a group of former players trying to bring the NWSL to their native Bay Area.

Along with Danielle Slaton, Leslie Osborne and Aly Wagner, Chastain is working to get the league to expand into the Bay Area in 2024. With Angel City FC, there's precedent in an NWSL expansion franchise with backing from prominent American women's players coming to California.

Angel City, which began play this season, counts Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Abby Wambach and others among its ownership group.

“The moment that Angel City announced what they were doing, it was immediate,” Osborne told The Athletic. “‘Wait a second, why aren’t we doing this? If they can do it, why aren’t we?’”

Judging by Twitter reaction, there's a large portion of women's soccer fans hoping Chastain's group is successful in its mission.

Currently, there are 12 franchises in the NWSL, spanning from Angel FC in California, up into the Pacific Northwest with OL Reign and the Portland Thorn and spreading all the way across the country to Gotham FC and the Washington Spirt.

Will we see a Bay Area team join that contingent soon?