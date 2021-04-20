Breaking: 2 Clubs Reportedly Pulling Out Of Super League

It’s been just over 48 hours since reports of the creation of a European soccer Super League were met with immediate backlash from players, fans and government alike. Already, it appears like the multi-billion dollar project is hanging by a thread.

The owners behind the Super League were dealt a series of blows on Tuesday afternoon. According to BBC’s Dan Roan, Chelsea is “preparing documentation” to withdraw from the new format.

Soon after the Roan’s report emerged, Martin Lipton of The Sun shared that Manchester City would join their Premier League rivals in exiting the league.

“Manchester City pulling out of Super League,” Lipton tweeted just after 2:00 p.m. ET. “City have told [organizers] they no longer want to be part of the £4.6billion scheme.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City were among the 12 “Founding Clubs” that announced the Super League project on Sunday. However, after major backlash from UEFA and England’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it appears that both Premier League teams have decided to back out.

Chelsea now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL https://t.co/Us6bLdfUvE — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

Manchester City pulling out of Super League. City have told organisers they no longer want to be part of the £4.6billion scheme. Full details coming @SunSport @TheSunFootball @TheSun — Martin Lipton (@MartinLipton) April 20, 2021

The news of Chelsea’s preparation to withdraw came in the midst of demonstration’s outside of the club’s stadium, Stamford Bridge. Fans could be seen celebrating in a video from Miguel Delaney when the report came in, prior to The Blues game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The scene at Stamford Bridge as it’s reported Chelsea preparing to withdraw pic.twitter.com/meZpntKiBc — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 20, 2021

The European Super League was met with fierce resistance soon after it was first reported on Sunday morning. With the project consolidating the team’s best, and wealthiest, clubs into one league, it was expected that the project would have devastating consequences on smaller clubs around Europe.

It’s unclear if the other founding clubs will follow the lead of Chelsea and Manchester City, but regardless it looks like the European Super League is in trouble.