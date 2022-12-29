Breaking: Legendary Soccer Star Pelé Has Died

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Legendary Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Soccer legend Pelé, who won three World Cups for Brazil during his iconic career, died Thursday. He was 82.

Pelé, who was undergoing treatment for colon cancer, had been hospitalized over the last month. Per an Associated Press report, his agent confirmed the unfortunate news.

Considered a standard-bearer for the sport he called "the beautiful game," Pelé led Brazil to his first of three World Cup crowns as a 17-year-old in 1958. His flair captivated fans across the globe throughout a career spanning nearly two decades.

He scored 77 goals for Brazil's national team. While multiple numbers are cited for his career tally, Guinness World Records credits him with a record 1,279 goals in all contests, including friendlies.

Pelé was so renowned that his presence led to a two-day cease-fire during Nigeria's civil war to watch him play an exhibition match in 1969.

"The King" helped grow the game's popularity in the United States and worldwide. Few, if any, sports figures had a larger global influence than Pelé.

Rest in peace to the soccer legend.