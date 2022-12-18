Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentinia is presented with their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 trophy after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway...

The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup.

Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go out on top, at least with the international team, and retire from Argentina.

But Messi has announced his retirement decision. He will continue to play.

“I’m not retiring from the National Team. I want to continue playing as a champion.”

Messi and Argentina will surely be a force to be reckoned with at international tournaments moving forward.

It'll be fun to see Messi playing for the Argentina World Cup team in 2026 in the United States.