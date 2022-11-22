Breaking: Manchester United Announce Decision On Cristiano Ronaldo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

The longtime saga involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United appears to be drawing to a close.

Manchester United announced Tuesday that they have mutually agreed to part ways with the 37-year-old superstar, effective immediately.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the Manchester United statement reads. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."



This decision comes after months of fighting between Ronaldo and the club he suited up for the last two years and from 2003-09.

In an interview with journalist Piers Morgan before the start of the World Cup, Ronaldo said he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United, adding that he felt like the club was trying to force him out.

"Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed," Ronaldo told Morgan.

"I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too."

United reportedly began the legal process for breach of contract against Ronaldo following the Morgan interview, but it appears any further ugliness has been avoided.