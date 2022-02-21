Breaking: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Gio Reyna

U.S. soccer fans and Borussia Dortmund fans got a huge scare yesterday when star midfielder Gio Reyna left a game after less than half an hour with an injury. Fortunately, the diagnosis is better than the injury looked.

Reyna got his first start in nearly six months against Borussia Monchengladbach yesterday. But he went down after 27 minutes with a leg injury and looked distraught while being helped off the pitch.

On Monday, Dortmund revealed that the injury was not serious. The team said that Reyna is expected to return to training in just two weeks.

That should be enough time for Reyna to get fit so he can join the USMNT at the end of March. The USMNT has its final three World Cup qualifiers against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica – all teams capable of jumping over them.

Dortmund reveal Gio Reyna did not suffer a serious injury at the weekend and will return to training in two weeks 🙏 USMNT’s next World Cup qualifiers are in late March. pic.twitter.com/YqnQKxNggE — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2022

Gio Reyna has rapidly become a major scoring threat at the club and country level. At the club level, the 19-year-old New Yorker has over 20 goal contributions in 72 games.

With the USMNT, Reyna has scored four goals in just nine caps. One of those goals was a crucial equalizer against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League Final last year.

Reyna figures to factor in heavily to the team’s World Cup plans – should they qualify – later this year.

USMNT fans can now breathe a sigh of relief that their star midfielder didn’t suffer a catastrophic injury.