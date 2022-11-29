Breaking: U.S. Soccer Makes Lineup Changes For Iran Game

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 27: The USMNT stands for the national anthem during a FIFA World Cup qualifier game between Panama and USMNT at Exploria Stadium on March 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States Men's National Team has done some lineup tinkering ahead of today's win or go home matchup against Iran.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has made two changes to his starting 11 for this pivotal game, replacing forward Haji Wright with Josh Sargent and tapping defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in place of Walker Zimmerman.

Zimmerman started each of the United States' first two games of the tournament, with Wright and Sargent appearing in both and splitting the starting role. Sargent started against Wales, while Wright was in the XI in Friday's draw with England.

The United States is 0-0-2 after tying Wales and England to begin group play. The Americans need a win today to get to five total points and advance to the Round of 16.

Anything less than a W, and the USMNT is going home. Iran would advance with a draw, while England is already through and Wales has already been eliminated.

USA-Iran can be seen at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.