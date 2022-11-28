Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup.

While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes."

Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt Stadium was full of German fans until seeing men in the full-length white robes commonly worn in the region.

Per ZDF, Wagner apologized for the "ill-considered saying" made late in Sunday's match. ZDF responded that his remarks "unfortunately happened in an emotional phase of the game" and said they would talk with Wagner to ensure it doesn't happen again.

He won't face any further consequences and will call Wednesday's match between Poland and Argentina alongside Oliver Schmidt.

A former striker for Bayern Munich, Wagner retired in 2020 with 83 career goals. He currently manages the Regionalliga's SpVgg Unterhaching club.