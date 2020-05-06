Top Soccer League Set To Resume 2019-20 Season

Sports leagues around the world have called an end to their seasons in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to new reports, the German Bundesliga may be one of the first big leagues to return to play.

The NCAA Tournament and all NCAA spring sports were all canceled, while the French Ligue 1 soccer league called an end to its season and crowned Paris Saint-Germain its champion. But one major sports league is going to take a crack at resuming their 2019-20 season.

On Monday, the Bundesliga soccer league was approved by the German government to resume the 2019-20 campaign this month. According to BT Sport, the league will decide whether to resume on May 15 or May 22.

But there are still some hurdles for the European soccer league to overcome before we see 22 men on the pitch again. Per Sky Sports, the Bundesliga needs to discuss implementing health and safety protocols to make it safe to play.

BREAKING: Bundesliga clear to resume without fans this month after German chancellor Angela Merkel gives government approval — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 6, 2020

The Bundesliga normally plays 34 games in a season and runs through mid-May, but this year will be far from normal.

As of writing, the 18 teams in the Bundesliga have played between 24 and 25 games. Bayern Munich has 55 points and holds a four-point league over arch-rival Borussia Dortmund.

It will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga makes each team play the final 9-10 games, shortens the season, or pulls off some other trickery.

But we finally have some more live sports to look forward to.

We can’t wait!