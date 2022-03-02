Carli Lloyd Admits She ‘Hated’ USWNT Culture Change

United States Women’s National Team star Carli Lloyd announced her retirement from competition in 2021.

Just a few months later, she’s making headlines by revealing just how much she did not like the last few years of her tenure there. Lloyd appeared on the SiriusXM podcast “Hope Solo Speaks” with her former teammate and didn’t hold back.

Here’s what she had to say, via the New York Post:

“Even within our squad, the culture has changed,” Lloyd said. “It was really tough and challenging to be playing these last seven years. To be quite honest, I hated it. “It wasn’t fun going in. It was only for love of the game, really, for me. I wanted to win and I wanted to help the team, but the culture within the team was the worst I’ve ever seen it. I’m hoping that the future is bright and some things change.”

Lloyd’s admission sparked an admission from Solo as well. The goalkeeper said she struggled with the social and political aspects of her job.

“It’s tough. I just wanted to be a professional athlete. I wanted to be cutthroat and I wanted to win. But you still have to play the political and social game sometimes. That’s hard for an introvert like myself. It was really difficult,” she said.

Now neither is with the team.