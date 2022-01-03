Carli Lloyd Quits Twitter Following Social Media Controversy

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd found herself in hot water on Twitter over the weekend, and she’s made a somewhat drastic step to correct course.

On Sunday, Lloyd announced that she is leaving Twitter (th0ugh she didn’t indicate if it was forever or just for a while). She also complained that she should have known better than to use the app in the first place.

“Bye Twitter,” Lloyd tweeted, posting a peace hand symbol emoji. “I usually know better than to come on here amongst the warriors!”

The move comes following a controversial post where Lloyd admonished FedEx after a delivery person failed to leave her packages under the porch, resulting in them getting soaked by rain. But while Lloyd may have seen the call out as criticizing FedEx for poor customer service, a lot of people criticized Lloyd for being too hard on what may have been an overworked employee.

Bye Twitter ✌🏼. I usually know better than to come on here amongst the warriors! — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) January 2, 2022

So it should be no surprise that the same people who criticized her aren’t exactly sorry to see her leave Twitter. Carli Lloyd’s comments and retweets are filled with some pretty nasty messages.

Carli Lloyd retired earlier this year after winning a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Her 316 caps for the USWNT are the second in team history while her 134 goals are third in team history.

Now that she’s retired, she has a lot more time on her hands. But it looks like she won’t be spending that new time on Twitter. At least for now.

Will Carli Lloyd return to Twitter in the future?