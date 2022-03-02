Carli Lloyd Speaks Out: Soccer World Reacts To Drama

Former USWNT star Carli Lloyd caused quite a stir this week when she made comments indicating issues with the “culture” of the squad.

During an appearance on former teammate Hope Solo’s podcast “Hope Solo Speaks” on SiriusXM, Lloyd, who retired from the national team last fall after a decorated career, said she did not enjoy playing for the team her last seven years on the roster.

“Even within our squad, the culture has changed,” Lloyd said, via the New York Post. “It was really tough and challenging to be playing these last seven years. To be quite honest, I hated it.

“It wasn’t fun going in. It was only for love of the game, really, for me. I wanted to win and I wanted to help the team, but the culture within the team was the worst I’ve ever seen it. I’m hoping that the future is bright and some things change.”

Lloyd may be a national team legend, but a portion of women’s soccer fans are quite unhappy with what she had to say to Solo.

Carli Lloyd and hope solo both need to be on an exiled island together. We didn’t ask for any of this — Mrs Willett wants Cherry Blossoms🌸 (@Riss_Willett) February 28, 2022

We endured a year of the Carli Lloyd celebration-retirement tour and the first thing she does after she leaves is shit all over her former teammates. In case you were wondering who created the “bad culture” on the team. https://t.co/t3oxgmHgmz — Toni Cleland (@toni_cleland) February 28, 2022

someone said this a few days ago but i cannot believe that carli lloyd got everything handed to her on the nt, spent the last year of her career having everything about her and her retirement, and is now taking every opportunity to shit on the remaining players — livi (@Iondunn) March 2, 2022

carli lloyd and hope solo talking about how the team’s “culture” was difficult to deal with is so rich. carli hated it for years? hope just wanted to focus on training? neither wanted to deal with the “political aspect”? now, ain’t that telling. pic.twitter.com/cz9JHmy0EA — biddy (@queercroissant) March 1, 2022

Maybe it's not quite the misinformation levels of Joe Rogan but that Carli Lloyd and Hope Solo podcast is dangerous in the way it talks about anti racism, social justice, civil and human rights. It's 10/10 "don't cancel me" Trump vibes — Flo Lloyd-Hughes (@FloydTweet) March 2, 2022

Carli Lloyd and Hope Solo are two of the most insufferable human beings on this planet. — CP23; the 2x WWC Champ (@_karaTAY97) February 28, 2022

Someone ask Carli Lloyd what exactly she didn't like about the USWNT culture the past few years and don't let up until you get specific answers — ¡Falta! (@pete_scanlon) March 1, 2022

I think Carli Lloyd is finding out that people could tolerate her being an asshole when she was a world class athlete, because she was a world class athlete. Now that she’s retired, she just comes across like an asshole. No one likes a retired asshole. No one likes a Karen. — Josh Kail (@THATJoshKail) March 2, 2022

Imagine being a young player — many of whom shared heartfelt posts about Carli Lloyd a few months ago — excited to play with their idol, only to hear later that Lloyd hated going because the culture was bad. Tbh, the culture has seemed great recently — like they're all friends. https://t.co/bJeGyJ4QTv — Catie Harper (@CatieHarper) March 1, 2022

For what it’s worth, Lloyd released a video this afternoon on her personal Instagram account, saying her comments did not have anything to do with the “narratives” people are trying to push about her.

“It’s never been about whether you’re best friends with somebody on the field,” Lloyd said of the USWNT. “It’s always been about stepping in between those lines and fighting for the person next to you, for the person in front of you, for the person behind you. That was no longer there towards the last several years, and that was what I was trying to explain.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CanMby-lDJf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The 39-year-old Lloyd, a two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist, said she had internal conversations with “teammates, staff, everybody” about her issues with team culture after she left the national team.