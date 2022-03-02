The Spun

Carli Lloyd Speaks Out: Soccer World Reacts To Drama

Carli Lloyd celebrates for the USWNT.United States' forward Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP / Getty Images)

Former USWNT star Carli Lloyd caused quite a stir this week when she made comments indicating issues with the “culture” of the squad.

During an appearance on former teammate Hope Solo’s podcast  “Hope Solo Speaks” on SiriusXM, Lloyd, who retired from the national team last fall after a decorated career, said she did not enjoy playing for the team her last seven years on the roster.

“Even within our squad, the culture has changed,” Lloyd said, via the New York Post. “It was really tough and challenging to be playing these last seven years. To be quite honest, I hated it.

“It wasn’t fun going in. It was only for love of the game, really, for me. I wanted to win and I wanted to help the team, but the culture within the team was the worst I’ve ever seen it. I’m hoping that the future is bright and some things change.”

Lloyd may be a national team legend, but a portion of women’s soccer fans are quite unhappy with what she had to say to Solo.

For what it’s worth, Lloyd released a video this afternoon on her personal Instagram account, saying her comments did not have anything to do with the “narratives” people are trying to push about her.

“It’s never been about whether you’re best friends with somebody on the field,” Lloyd said of the USWNT. “It’s always been about stepping in between those lines and fighting for the person next to you, for the person in front of you, for the person behind you. That was no longer there towards the last several years, and that was what I was trying to explain.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CanMby-lDJf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The 39-year-old Lloyd, a two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist, said she had internal conversations with “teammates, staff, everybody” about her issues with team culture after she left the national team.

