Cause Of Death Determined For Stanford Goalie Katie Meyer

Earlier this week, the sporting world was devastated by the loss of a 22-year-old collegiate soccer player.

In a statement earlier this week, Stanford announced that goalkeeper Katie Meyer passed away at her collegiate residence. She was just 22 years old.

On Thursday night, officials announced a cause of death for Meyer. According to a statement from the County of Santa Clara, Meyer’s death was self-inflicted.

“There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the County of Santa Clara, Calif., said in a statement provided to PEOPLE Thursday.

Here’s more of the statement, via People:

“We are exceedingly saddened to hear about the death of Katie Meyer, a beloved, talented and respected Stanford student, athlete and Santa Clara County resident,” the statement continued. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”

Meyer’s sister, Samantha, posted a tribute for her sister on her Instagram story.

“There are no words. Thank you for all the kindness extended to my family,” Samantha wrote. “I’m not ready to post anything big yet. We are broken hearted and love Kat so much.”

Our thoughts are with the Meyer family.