Champions League Final Officially Lands New Destination

The 2022 Champions League final was originally supposed to take place in Saint Petersburg. Due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, UEFA has stripped the city of its hosting rights.

On Friday morning, UEFA announced that Paris will host the 2022 Champions League final.

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis,” UEFA’s governing body said in a statement. “Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.”

The game will remain on May 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full statement from UEFA:

The 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League final will move from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET. Full statement: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) February 25, 2022

Additionally, it was announced that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA matches will have to compete in neutral venues until further notice.

“At today’s meeting, the UEFA Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice,” UEFA added.