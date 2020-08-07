Chelsea Manager Gives Injury Update For USMNT Star Christian Pulisic

An incredible first season for Christian Pulisic in the Premier League came to a frustrating end as he left injured in last week’s FA Cup.

Unfortunately, it looks like that injury is going to keep the USMNT star on the sidelines for a while. On Friday, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard announced that Pulisic is going to be out for six weeks with a leg injury.

The 2020-21 Premier League season is slated to start on September 12. As a result, Pulisic is guaranteed to miss at least a couple of games.

Pulisic scored the opening goal in the FA Cup against Arsenal last week. But a hamstring pull in the second half left the Blues without one of their best players. Chelsea went on to lose the game 2-1.

Christian Pulisic will be out for six weeks with an injury, Frank Lampard has confirmed 😩 pic.twitter.com/n0Nd9DiDOo — Goal (@goal) August 7, 2020

The injury to Pulisic shouldn’t hurt Chelsea too much in the short term. Lampard has a number strikers who can fill in for the American starlet.

The 2019-20 Premier League season was a breakthrough campaign for Pulisic. But he really starred after the COVID-19 layoff.

In 11 games following the Premier League’s return in June, Pulisic recorded five goals and two assists in all competitions. He finished the year with a career-high 11 goals and five assists for Chelsea.

At the international level, Pulisic added another three goals for the USMNT. Fortunately, the USMNT doesn’t have any competitive games on the schedule for the rest of the year.

Get well soon, Christian!