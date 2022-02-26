Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has decided to hand over the “stewardship and care” of the club to its charitable foundation trustees. He announced this decision on Saturday.

“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” Abramovich said. “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.”

This announcement came after a member of the British Parliament called out Abramovich. The Russian billionaire didn’t mention the current war going on in Ukraine in his statement.

“This is the only reasonable thing to do,” Fentuo Tahiru tweeted. “Chelsea remains in good hands irrespective of what happens to Abramovich. It was a hard choice but it’s one he had to make to keep the club separate from any potential liabilities that might come his way.”

“Mr Abramovich is ensuring that Chelsea, the hundreds of people employed by the club and the untold millions of fans remain unaffected by the crisis beyond the club’s, his and our control. Speaks to the incredible trust Mr Abramovich has in the trustees of the Chelsea Foundation,” sports lawyer Jake Cohen said.

“This is obviously significant but it leaves way more questions than answers,” Sam Inkersole of Racing Post tweeted.

Abramovich is not relinquishing ownership of Chelsea at this time, and ESPN is reporting that he has no interest in doing so.

For now, Chelsea will rely on Bruce Beck, Emma Hayes, John Devine and the rest of its foundation of trustees.