Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Reportedly Considering A Sale

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is considering offers to sell the Premier League club, according to The Telegraph‘s Matt Law.

At least three potential buyers are prepared to make an offer to Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003. Via Lewis Winter of Express, they believe the 55-year-old is now willing to sell.

Because of links to Vladimir Putin as the former governor of Chukotka, the Russian billionaire faces potential sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, Abramovich handed over “stewardship and care” of the club to charitable foundation trustees amid calls from British parliament to cease control of Chelsea. Per Winter, the trustees have not accepted, and some members are “considering quitting.”

Potential buyers, who reportedly see this move as an openness to sell, are planning to submit offers this week, barring any sanctions.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he’s “not aware of any details, and I’m not aware of the whole situation” involving Abramovich, per Winter. He also implored reporters to stop asking him about war.

🗣️ "So even to talk about it I feel bad because I'm very privileged." Thomas Tuchel after being asked about Roman Abramovich and the war in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/8iR4jfjHcA — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 1, 2022

A spokesperson for Abramovich said he has accepted an Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the war, though his precise role remains uncertain.