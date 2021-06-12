Christian Eriksen Collapses During Denmark-Finland Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Danish men’s soccer team stepped in front of fans for the first time in over a year.

A jubilant occasion turned into a heartbreaking scene after Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed near the end of the first half. Eriksen appeared to stumble to the ground in clear distress.

His Danish teammates immediately knew Eriksen was in danger. They signaled for medical personnel to rush over from the sideline to tend to the soccer star as he lay motionless on the ground.

Photos show a truly devastating scene as fans and players couldn’t bear to watch as paramedics tended to Eriksen.

I don't think this match can continue. pic.twitter.com/MylUUhzqqr — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 12, 2021

Medical personnel immediately rushed in and attempted to stabilize Eriksen as players from the Denmark side huddled around him. Unfortunately as ESPN’s cameras were locked on Eriksen he did not appear to be moving.

Paramedics started doing chest compressions in a sign that something was truly wrong. Players from both the Denmark and Finnish sides had tears in their eyes as they watched the moment unfold.

Paramedics eventually took Eriksen off the field on a stretcher. Further details about Eriksen’s condition are unknown at this point. We’ll have the latest when it becomes available.

UEFA announced the suspension of the match between Denmark and Finland following Eriksen’s collapse.

Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family.