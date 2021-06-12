A heartbreaking scene unfolded during this Saturday’s match between Denmark and Finland. Toward the end of the first half, Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.

Eriksen’s teammates and the medical staff at the arena immediately ran over to see what was wrong. At one point, paramedics were seen doing chest compressions in what was truly a scary sight to witness.

The camera crew at the Denmark-Finland game was very much locked in on the scene, and to make matters worse, they caught Eriksen’s partner on the pitch clearly distraught over what transpired.

Soccer fans went on Twitter to express their displeasure with the way this situation was handled.

One fan tweeted “Whoever’s decision was it, to zoom in on Eriksen’s wife whilst she going through the worst possible pain in the world?”

Some fans criticized ESPN for showing Eriksen’s partner and teammates crying on the pitch.

“Embarrassing effort by ESPN showing Eriksen’s wife,” Nick Kostos of Audacy tweeted. “Even the announcers are basically saying they shouldn’t be broadcasting this. Just horrendous. They deserve tons of criticism for this.”

Others pointed out that ESPN isn’t directly to blame. Instead, they believe UEFA is responsible for the controversial TV coverage.

“Seeing a lot of invective being hurled at ESPN right now,” Timothy Burke wrote. “ESPN has no control over the images it airs, nor does Univision. It’s a unified feed controlled by UEFA.”

Thankfully, Eriksen has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized.

Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen’s family, friends and teammates during this time.

Denmark vs. Finland is set to resume this afternoon, after a long delay following the incident.