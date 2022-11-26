Christian Pulisic Has Honest Comment After Draw With England

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Kieran Trippier of England, Christian Pulisic of USA during the World Cup match between England v USA at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The United States played admirably in its 0-0 draw with England on Friday, but star midfielder Christian Pulisic knows the team has more left to do.

"Everyone back home watching, I hope we made a lot of people proud," Pulisic said after the game, via ESPN. "But the job isn't even close to done, so we've got a lot of work left to do."

With two points in the Group B table thanks to draws vs. England and Wales, the USA must defeat Iran on Tuesday in order to advance. A loss or tie eliminates the Americans.

The USA had opportunities to punch in a goal against the English, but ultimately were unable to do so.

"A draw's not the worst thing, but I felt like there were stretches of where we showed confidence and had a lot of the play, and created chances, and even could have won the game" Pulisic said.

"But all in all, I thought we managed it quite well."

The United States and Iran will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. A win will move the Americans into the knockout round for the third-straight World Cup in which they've participated.