Christian Pulisic Not Happy With U.S. Soccer Fans Tonight

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 05: United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) looks on as he adjusts his Captains arm band during a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Canada on September 5, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The U.S. men's national team earned a 3-0 victory over Morocco in Wednesday's international friendly at TQL Stadium.

Christian Pulisic helped put the Americans on the board by serving up an assist to Brenden Aaronson in the 26th minute. While the 23-year-old winger had plenty to celebrate after the club's successful World Cup tune-up, he wasn't pleased with the turnout in Cincinnati.

“I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here, if I’m being completely honest,” Pulisic said after the match, via Kyle Bonn of Sporting News.

Bonn said fewer than 20,000 attendees showed up to FC Cincinnati's home stadium, which holds a capacity of 26,000 people.

Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell highlighted some empty seats among a crowd with many Morocco supporters.

Those who attended witnessed Tim Weah and Haji Wright find the net for the USMNT, who are third in the CONCACAF standings behind Canada and Mexico.

Pulisic will hope to see more U.S. fans at Sunday's friendly against Uruguay in Kansas City.