Christian Pulisic Sums Up His First Premier League Season

The 2019-20 Premier League is over, as is USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’s first full season is the English top tier.

Following Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pulisic reflected on the year that was. While he lamented his own poor performance in the game, he was proud of his team and the top-four finish they secured, which got them a spot in the 2020-21 Champions League.

“Super proud of my first season in the Premier League,” Pulisic wrote. “Secured a top 4 finish to qualify for Champions League. Even though it wasn’t my day today, the guys pulled through.”

Statistically though, it was a very strong first year for a player making his debut in the league. In 25 Premier League appearances with 19 starts, Pulisic recorded nine goals and four assists.

But Pulisic’s strong play wasn’t just reserved for the Premier League. In four Champions League appearances, he added another goal and assist – both of which contributed to vital points against Ajax and Valencia.

Chelsea paid a £58 million transfer fee to get Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019. It remains the highest fee ever paid for a North American player.

He had only a limited role with the team in his first few months with the team. But he really came on after the Premier League season resumed in June.

In his final ten appearances for the Blues, Pulisic recorded four goals and two assists, including an incredible goal against Manchester City that helped decide the Premier League title.

Things are looking up for the USMNT superstar. And Christian Pulisic should be looking forward to even more chances to shine next season.