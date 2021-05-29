Christian Pulisic’s Dad Reacts To His Son Making History

Christian Pulisic is already a superstar in the making and one of the most-popular players in the United States. He elevated his resume on Saturday in the UEFA Champions League final.

When Pulisic entered Saturday’s iconic final, he became the first-ever USMNT player to do so. Better yet, he helped Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to take home the trophy.

Pulisic is perhaps the most promising player to come from the United States in over a decade. He’s an elite scorer, and capable of providing a spark at any given moment. On Saturday, he came off the bench in the second period, although some would’ve preferred to see him start the game.

Christian’s dad, Mark, had an awesome reaction after his son’s big-time moment.

“What a night,” Mark said on Twitter. “What this kid has gone through this past year and to persevere and fight I am speechless.”

Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final might’ve been one of the last times we see Christian Pulisic come off the bench.

Pulisic was instrumental in helping Chelsea get to the final in the first place. He recorded a goal and assist in the two-leg series against Real Madrid.

Pulisic didn’t stuff the stat sheet on Saturday. He came close to chipping in a goal late in the second period, but couldn’t convert. Regardless, the Manchester City had to keep a close eye on the young star.

We can’t wait to watch Pulisic’s career blossom in coming years. He has a bright future ahead.