Clint Dempsey Roasted 1 U.S. Soccer Player After Today's Win

The United States advanced past the World Cup's group stage following Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Iran.

While the USMNT earned a massive win in Qatar, fans watched anxiously as Iran received late chances to even the score. After the game, Clint Dempsey criticized one of Gregg Berhalter's late substitutions.

The former star midfielder said he saw Shaq Moore raise his hand to say "my bad" after a mistake more often than he completed a pass late in the final Group B matchup.

Moore replaced Sergino Dest as the U.S. fought to maintain its narrow lead at Al Thumama Stadium. The Nashville SC defender again struggled on the grand stage.

Moore committed three fouls when inserted into Friday's 0-0 draw with England.

Dempsey isn't the only one likely hoping Berhalter reconsiders his game plan in the knockout round. The U.S. will play the Netherlands in a Round of 16 contest this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.