Sports Media World Reacts To Clint Dempsey’s Performance

United States soccer player Clint Dempsey celebrating a goal.NATAL, BRAZIL - JUNE 16: Clint Dempsey of the United States reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Ghana and the United States at Estadio das Dunas on June 16, 2014 in Natal, Brazil. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The USMNT stole the show and captured imaginations on the pitch with their huge win over Mexico last night. Off the pitch, it was striker-turned-analyst Clint Dempsey who ran the show from the analyst’s box.

The all-time leading goalscorer in USMNT history was on set for the CONCACAF Nations League Final on Sunday and was clearly having a ball. And so was everyone else.

Whether it was taking a fellow analyst’s calculator and playing with it on set or watching bug-eyed as a fan ran onto their set, all eyes were on Dempsey. It wasn’t just fans at home either.

Soccer writer Ives Galarcep noted that even fans of Mexico were cheering and showing Dempsey respect when they were around him. Though given that Dempsey never scored a goal against El Tri, they probably don’t harbor any ill feelings towards him anyway.

But some of Dempsey’s former teammates such as DaMarcus Beasley were delighted by how funny Dempsey was. Sports personality Rachel Bonnetta practically begged for him to be on TV more:

After what we saw last night, we’re almost assured of getting more Clint Dempsey on USMNT coverage in the future. The man clearly knows his stuff about the game and knows how to please a crowd too.

If nothing else, his presence for one of the biggest wins in nearly a decade might be a good luck charm at least.

Did you enjoy watching Clint Dempsey during last night’s game?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.