Sports Media World Reacts To Clint Dempsey’s Performance

The USMNT stole the show and captured imaginations on the pitch with their huge win over Mexico last night. Off the pitch, it was striker-turned-analyst Clint Dempsey who ran the show from the analyst’s box.

The all-time leading goalscorer in USMNT history was on set for the CONCACAF Nations League Final on Sunday and was clearly having a ball. And so was everyone else.

Whether it was taking a fellow analyst’s calculator and playing with it on set or watching bug-eyed as a fan ran onto their set, all eyes were on Dempsey. It wasn’t just fans at home either.

Soccer writer Ives Galarcep noted that even fans of Mexico were cheering and showing Dempsey respect when they were around him. Though given that Dempsey never scored a goal against El Tri, they probably don’t harbor any ill feelings towards him anyway.

But some of Dempsey’s former teammates such as DaMarcus Beasley were delighted by how funny Dempsey was. Sports personality Rachel Bonnetta practically begged for him to be on TV more:

You know Clint Dempsey gets mad respect when the Mexican fans in attendance all start to cheer for him when they spot him in one of the stadium suites.#USMNT — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) June 7, 2021

Yoooooo @clint_dempsey got me rollin’ , @OguchiOnyewu5 really brought a damn calculator and using words no one has ever heard of 😂😂😂 😂 — DaMarcus Beasley (@DaMarcusBeasley) June 7, 2021

PETITION FOR CLINT DEMPSEY TO COVER EVERY SINGLE SPORTING EVENT EVER: sign below — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) June 7, 2021

Clint Dempsey watched a man die tonight and probably won't remember it because it not even the tenth wildest thing that happened in this game. #USAvMEXpic.twitter.com/qhUsbEChHz — Rich Homie Juan (@HeyJFed) June 7, 2021

After what we saw last night, we’re almost assured of getting more Clint Dempsey on USMNT coverage in the future. The man clearly knows his stuff about the game and knows how to please a crowd too.

If nothing else, his presence for one of the biggest wins in nearly a decade might be a good luck charm at least.

Did you enjoy watching Clint Dempsey during last night’s game?