College Soccer Captain Killed In Tragic Accident This Week

(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Eugene Quaynor, the captain of Oral Roberts men's soccer team, passed away in a crash in Oklahoma this week. He was just 23 years old.

Quaynor was reportedly in a silver Nissan when it was rear-ended by an SUV. The Tulsa Police Department said Quaynor's car was struck so hard that it hit a retaining wall.

The vehicle then caught fire while Quaynor was inside. The police tried to get him out of the car, but the flames were so intense that they couldn't.

The driver of the SUV tried to flee the scene. The EMSA paramedics managed to detain him until the cops arrived. The driver was reportedly "unsteady on his feet, unable to walk, and appeared to be severely intoxicated."

Quaynor was at the University of Ghana before transferring over to Oral Roberts.

Oral Roberts released a statement on this tragic news.

"We mourn the loss of @ORUMSoccer student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor. Eugene was the epitome of the mission we strive for," the school said. "He was a captain and had a spirit-empowered heart ready to impact the world for Jesus. His infectious smile will be missed, but we will never forget #27."

Our thoughts are with Quaynor's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.