Conor McGregor ‘Thinking’ About Buying Major Sports Franchise

Conor McGregor’s expertise is in the MMA world, but he may be interested in entering another sport. The only difference being this time he’d be an owner.

In the midst of controversy surrounding the European ‘Super League,’ McGregor teased fans on Tuesday about potentially buying Manchester United. And if we’re being honest, we’re not sure if he’s kidding or not.

“Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think,” McGregor said on Tuesday.

Considering Manchester U is worth almost $4 billion, McGregor would probably have to team up with some other professional athletes or business partners to purchase the prestigious club. He definitely appears to be considering it.

Manchester United underwent a major change on Tuesday. Chairman Ed Woodward resigned in the midst of the Super League controversy.

The Super League has sparked wide debate about the future of the sport, and all sports for that matter. The idea of the Super League caught traction in the last week alone. The idea was to form a league consisting of the top and most-prestigious European soccer clubs.

The league would obviously feature primetime match-ups each and every week, but would also destroy the integrity and tradition of the sport. The idea has already been shut down, thanks to mass resistance from both fans and players.

Conor McGregor clearly sees and opportunity to step in and become involved in European soccer. He has high ambitions trying to go after Manchester United.