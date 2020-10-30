Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Big Health Update After New Test

Juventus megastar Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to miss Wednesday’s big Champions League match against Lionel Messi and former rival Barcelona due to COVID-19. But he just got a big boost to his playing chances for the games ahead.

On Friday, Juventus announced that Ronaldo has tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement comes 19 days after the star striker first tested positive for the virus.

“Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test [swab] for COVID-19,” the club said in a statement. “The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

It was a pretty rough 19 days for Juventus though. The settled for two draws in Serie – a pair of 1-1 ties against Hellas Verona and Crotone. In the Champions League, they managed to beat Dynamo Kyiv before losing 2-0 to Barcelona on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Ballon d’Or winner has three goals and an assist for Juventus this season. He has yet to make his debut in their Champions League campaign.

At the international level, Ronaldo has two goals for Portugal from a win over Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.

The all-world striker is clearly not declining at the rate you might expect for an athlete in his mid-30s. About the only thing that can slow him down is a pandemic the likes of which we’ve never seen.

No. 7 should be back on the pitch soon enough.