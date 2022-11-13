Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Bombshell Accusation Sunday

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

On the eve of the 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar, legendary soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bombshell accusation.

The legendary Portugal star believes he's being pushed out of Manchester United.

"Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed," he told Piers Morgan.

"I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too."

There's always drama with European soccer, but this is a pretty big bombshell accusation from the legendary Manchester United star.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens with Ronaldo and Manchester United moving forward.