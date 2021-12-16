Cristiano Ronaldo, Wife Share Major Personal News

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is in the middle of a memorable return season to Old Trafford to be sure. But the soccer icon just announced some huge news with his wife today.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez had a gender reveal announcement for their upcoming twins. With the help of four of their children, they popped black balloons to reveal blue and pink confetti inside.

That makes it official: The next two members of the Ronaldo family will be a boy and a girl. It was a beautiful scene, and one that Ronaldo wants to immortalize.

“Where life begins and love never ends,” Ronaldo wrote. His post on Instagram already has tons of likes and shares, along with replies from some of the biggest names in soccer.

“Congratulations, Cristiano,” the Manchester United official Instagram account replied.

“Congratulations brother,” teammate Marcus Rashford wrote.

Ronaldo has four children but now has two more on the way. But according to TMZ, he wants at least one more.

He has openly said that he wants seven children – matching the jersey number associated with his legendary name.

There could be an entire generation of soccer superstars bearing the Ronaldo name by the time he’s ready to hang up his boots for good.

Congrats on the newest additions to the Ronaldo family.