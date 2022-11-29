Decision Made On Fan Who Rushed Field At World Cup

A protester who ran onto the pitch during Monday's World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay has been released from custody.

Mario Ferri, an Italian soccer player and activist, rushed the field with a rainbow pride flag. He wore a shirt that said "Save Ukraine" on the front" and "Respect Iranian Woman" on the back.

Per a BBC report, Qatar's Supreme Committee said they let Ferri go "shortly after being removed from the pitch." The Italian foreign ministry confirmed his release.

On Tuesday morning, Ferri wrote on Instagram that he'll call the protest his "last dance" on the field. He said breaking the rules for a good cause is "never a crime."

In an Instagram Story post, he said he won't face legal consequences for his protest.

Ferri said he witnessed people of Ukraine suffering while spending a month volunteering in Kiev. He helped women and children flee from bombed cities earlier this year.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and punishable by up to three years in prison. Players from multiple nations planned on wearing "OneLove" armbands before FIFA announced that captains would receive a yellow card.