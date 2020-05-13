Premier League Star Reportedly Held At Knifepoint In Scary Robbery

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli went through a terrifying incident early this morning. He was held at knifepoint after robbers broke into his home.

According to a report by the The Daily Mail, Alli, his brother, and the pair’s partners were quarantined in his North London home. A pair of men broke in to the Premier League star’s house, and threatened them with knives. Alli suffered minor injuries after being punched during the incident.

Per the report, the robbers took some jewelry and watches. It sounds like the others in the home are okay, but “shaken” after the incident. CCTV footage has been passed along to the authorities.

It is lucky that no one suffered anything worse than that. Still, it is a very frightening story, especially with so many in the same position as the soccer star right now. So far, the two men remain at large.

Dele Alli was held at knifepoint after robbers broke into his house in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Full story: https://t.co/LjBVgsAEIW pic.twitter.com/X7SEZObC9X — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 13, 2020

The 24-year old soccer star has been with Tottenham since the 2015 season, after four years with the Milton Keynes Dons to start his career. Dele Alli has 72 total goals in 227 appearances for the two clubs.

He has also made 37 appearances for England in international play. He has three goals, including one in the 2018 World Cup, against Sweden in a 2-0 victory.

It is a relief that no one was more seriously injured. Hopefully the pair is caught soon.

[The Daily Mail]