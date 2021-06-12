Denmark vs. Finland Euro Match Is Back Underway

Saturday afternoon’s Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland came to screeching halt after a terrifying turn of events. Danish star Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the field, appearing to be in some serious distress. Trainers immediately rushed onto the field and quickly began to perform chest compressions.

The entire stadium was dead quite as the Denmark players surrounded their teammate. The brutally long moments crawled by until Eriksen was eventually stretchered off the field by paramedics.

While initial knowledge of his condition was sparse, UEFA provided an update after Eriksen made it to a local hospital:

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.”

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized.”

The aforementioned crisis meeting has now yielded at time for the EURO match to resume.

The match wound up resuming at 8:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ET). The statement also reports that Danish players confirmed Eriksen is “OK” before agreeing to take the field again.

BREAKING: Denmark vs. Finland is to resume at 8:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ET). The Danish statement adds that the players confirmed Christian Eriksen is "OK" before agreeing to restart the game. pic.twitter.com/ydJaS2dMpc — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 12, 2021

The score is currently 0-0 at halftime. The teams played the final four minutes of the first half, before a five-minute halftime.

Per reports, Christian Eriksen was able to speak to his teammates via FaceTime to confirm that he is okay. Afterwards, the team made the decision to resume today’s match.

Our thoughts are with Eriksen and his family as he continues to make his recovery.