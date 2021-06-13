Denmark Team Doctor Shares Details On Christian Eriksen

A frightening scene unfolded on Saturday at the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland when Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. Trainers frantically took to the pitch and began to perform chest compressions as fans in the stadium and watching on television awaited an update.

Thankfully, Eriksen was responsive while leaving the stadium and later spoke with his teammates on the phone from the hospital. The match resumed later in the evening after it had been paused following the incident.

On Sunday morning, Denmark’s team doctor, Morten Boesen, shared an update on exactly what transpired yesterday on the pitch. He confirmed that Eriksen went into cardiac arrest when he collapsed on the field.

The Danish team doctor also revealed that the midfielder “was gone” before he was resuscitated with a defibrillator.

“We got him back after one defib,” Boesen said, via Mattias Karén. “That’s quite fast. … How close were we? I don’t know.”

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and that ”he was gone” before he was resuscitated.

The update from Boesen confirms the severity of what happened on Saturday. Thankfully, the medical team was able to act quickly and calmly during a terrifying moment to care for Eriksen.

After the events of the day, Denmark took the field after the delay and played the second half of their match. Finland won 1-0 after Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 59th minute but the focus of both teams remained on the health of Eriksen.

According to a statement from the Danish Football Association, the 29-year-old midfielder spoke with his teammates and is in stable condition. He will remain in the hospital for the time being.

“This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination,” the Danish Football Association said on Sunday, per CNN.