According to multiple reports, soccer legend Diego Maradona has died. He was just 60 years old.

Earlier this month, Maradona was admitted to a hospital in the city of La Plata in his home country of Argentina. He reportedly had successful emergency brain surgery to treat a hematoma, a blood clot on his brain, and was released just over a week later.

Golazo Argentino says that, according to reports, Maradona suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, and was taken to the hospital. Now, it is being reported that the former Napoli star has died.

Clarín, one of Argentina’s biggest newspapers, is among those reporting the death of the legendary figure. Moments ago, it published a lengthy eulogy.

From Clarín, via Google’s translation tool:

And one day it happened. One day the inevitable happened. It is an emotional and national slap. A blow that reverberates in all latitudes. A worldwide impact. A news that marks a hinge in history. The sentence that was written several times but had been dribbled by fate is now part of the sad reality: Diego Armando Maradona died. The world champion with the Argentine National Team decompensated this Wednesday morning at the house in the San Andrés neighborhood, in the Buenos Aires match of Tigre, where he had lived for a few days after having surgery on his head. On October 30, he had turned 60.

Diego Armando Maradona 1960-2020 Football loses perhaps the greatest player of all time. RIP pic.twitter.com/IXWy8mO83v — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona played from 1976-1997, and is one of best players in the history of international football. After coming up with Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors, he joined Barcelona in 1982, scoring 22 goals in 36 appearances with the famed club.

He was best known for his time with Italian club Napoli, as well as Argentina’s national team. In Serie A with Napoli, he scored 81 times in 188 appearances. He made 91 appearances for his country, leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup, and a runner-up finish in 1990.

He managed a number of team between 1994 and 2019, including Argentina from 2008-10.

Our thoughts go out to his family, and everyone else affected by this news. We’ll have more on this situation as it develops.