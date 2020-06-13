Donald Trump Won’t Watch U.S. Soccer, NFL If Players Kneel During The National Anthem

With the NFL season only three months away, the current likelihood that players will kneel during the national anthem is pretty high. If that is the case when Week 1 begins in September, it doesn’t appear that President Donald Trump will watch football this fall.

President Trump already issued a message to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about this topic earlier this week, tweeting “Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be OK for the players to kneel, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our country and our flag?”

The NFL won’t be the only sports league that will allow teams to take part in this peaceful protest. On Wednesday, the U.S. Soccer Federation repealed a policy that required players to stand for the national anthem.

When that decision was brought to President Trump’s attention, he said “I won’t be watching much anymore.” He then quickly turned his attention back over to the NFL and revealed whether or not he’ll tune in this season.

“And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching,” Trump tweeted.

Several NFL stars have already shared their thoughts on this matter. In fact, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said today that he’ll “absolutely” kneel during the national anthem this year.

Players aren’t the only ones ready to kneel this fall. Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said he plans to take a knee this season as well.

Now that President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on this topic, it’s only a matter of time before players respond.

