England Fan’s 2013 Tweet Going Viral After Euro Final Loss

England suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Euro 2020 Final against Italy today, losing on penalties after a 1-1 draw. While many bettors could have anticipated such an outcome, one person beat them all to the punch… by over eight years.

On February 22, 2013, an English Twitter used named “Cameron” (@lawseyitfc) randomly tweeted the result of Euro 2020. “England just lost the euro 2020 final against Italy on a penalty shoot out, nothing has changed then!” he wrote 8.5 years ago.

Given what we just witnessed, “Cameron” called the result almost to a T. Twitter detectives quickly uncovered the ancient tweet, and the result has been a viral explosion of likes, comments and retweets.

That tweet now has over 6,500 comments, 107,000 retweets and 165,000 likes – and growing rapidly. The comments section is where the hilarity happens, as just about everyone wants the person to predict their futures or give them lottery numbers.

England just lost the euro 2020 final against Italy on a penalty shoot out, nothing has changed then! — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) February 22, 2013

“Who’s winning the World Cup next year???” one soccer fan replied.

“Hello friend, my Twitch account was suspended indefinitely, if you would kindly predict when I will have it again, it would be a huge favor,” wrote another.

“So you’re from the future? What’s bitcoin price in 2030s?” yet another person asked.

“Cameron” has been having fun with their newfound fame, answering a few prediction questions here and there or just having some fun with photoshop.

Of the many questions asked, whether or not he bet on the game was one of the most prominent. They ultimately did bet on that outcome, but only put down a few pounds.

I sure did, just £6 but a nice £61 profit my way if this nightmare scenario comes true — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) July 11, 2021

If we were “Cameron,” we might recommend the use that profit and head to the nearest casino immediately.