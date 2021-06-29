Soccer World Reacts To England’s Massive Win Today

An exciting knockout round of this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament continued today, as England knocked off Germany to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012. The Three Lions are attempting to win the UEFA European Championship for the first time.

England didn’t have the most exciting run through the group stage. After a 1-0 win over Croatia, they had a scoreless snoozer against neighbor Scotland. With a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic, they advanced into the Round of 32.

Today’s game against Germany pitted two major European powers against one another. England entered as a slight favorite, at +160 to win outright, to Germany’s +188, with a full-time draw at +225. This one looked to be heading that way, before a 75th minute goal from Raheem Sterling.

11 minutes later, Harry Kane pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal of his own, cinching the team’s spot in the quarterfinal. England will face the winner of today’s Sweden-Ukraine game, which kicks off shortly.

Tournament of Own Goals, Missed Penalties and Raheem Sterling scoring massive goals that make a nation date to dream 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/d6vn7h2QeF — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 29, 2021

Harry Kane makes it 2-0 for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WHAT. A. GOAL. 🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/2RFSRZk0DZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 29, 2021

England finished in third place back in the 1968 European Championship, and had a run to the semifinals in 1996. They’ve reached the quarterfinals two other times—2004 and 2012—but haven’t made it out in 25 years.

Fans and supporters of the national team hope this is the year.

England the only team left yet to concede a goal pic.twitter.com/38MNNVEPF7 — Tony Chow 鄒豪傑 (@Tonyhkchow) June 29, 2021

Deserved victory in the end but not buying the Southgate tactical masterclass stuff. Allowed the game to drift second half, England created little before he finally made changes and indebted to two big saves from Pickford and Muller’s bad miss. Fine margins. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 29, 2021

England players come over to the Wembley crowd at full time during another rendition of Sweet Caroline. They waving to their family and friends. The whole stadium waved back 😭 pic.twitter.com/tdEqAN9xvO — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 29, 2021

Raheem Sterling has never lost a game for England at Wembley and scored 10 goals in the process: WWWWWWWWWWWDWWWDWWWWWWWWDWW The boy from Brent is living the dream. 🙌#ENGvsGER pic.twitter.com/QePSg6nYPF — William Hill (@WilliamHill) June 29, 2021

England’s quarterfinal game against Sweden or Ukraine will be played at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 3. The winner of that game will face the winner of the noon game that day, Czech Republic and Denmark.

On Friday, upstart Switzerland, fresh off a shocking win over France, faces Spain at 12 p.m. ET. The winner of that game will take on the winner of the biggest heavyweight fight of the round, between Belgium and Italy. Whomever comes out of that matchup may be the favorite to take the whole tournament.

[Sports Illustrated]