England vs. Italy: TV Channel, Kickoff Time For Euro Final

After a crazy Euro 2020 tournament that has featured heartbreaks, upsets, golazos and LOTS of own goals, we’ve reached the Euro Final today with England facing Italy.

Italy entered the tournament as the No. 7 ranked team in the world and made quick work of Group A. Thanks to a dominant defense, they beat Turkey, Switzerland and Wales without conceding a goal. In the knockout stage, they beat Austria 2-1 in extra time before beating powerhouses Belgium and Spain.

But England’s defense has been historic, allowing just one goal the entire tournament. The No. 4 team in the world beat Croatia and the Czech Republic while drawing with Scotland in Group D, then scored a historic win over Germany in the Round of 16. After an easy win over Ukraine, they beat Denmark 2-1 in the semi-finals to punch their ticket to the Final.

England have the homefield advantage in this one as the Final will be held at the prestigious Wembley Stadium in London. The last time the Three Lions were home team for a Final was in their legendary 1966 World Cup Final win over West Germany.

The Euro 2020 Final will start at 3:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN, TUDN and Univision.

England will be the favorites in this one, but sports books aren’t exactly giving them overwhelming odds. DraftKings has them at +148 to win the game in regulation and -134 to win the trophy outright.

But the Three Lions have not won a major title since that fateful World Cup win, and have never won the Euro. Italy, by contrast, has won four World Cups, but have not won the Euro since 1968.

Is it coming home this year, or will Gli Azzurri spoil the party and win the trophy?