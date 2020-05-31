European Soccer Player Takes A Knee After Scoring Goal On Sunday

A European soccer player took a knee after scoring a goal on Sunday morning, likely in honor of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Marcus Thuram, a 22-year-old from France, took a knee after scoring a goal for Borussia Mönchengladbach in a Bundesliga match on Sunday morning.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequalities. He has been out of the NFL since 2016.

As protests and riots take place across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd, many are looking back at Kaepernick’s peaceful protest during the Star Spangled Banner.

Powerful moment here at Borussia-Park as Marcus Thuram takes the knee after scoring.

Former United States midfielder Stu Holden praised Thuram’s move on Twitter.

“After scoring a goal today in the Bundesliga- Frenchman, Marcus Thuram, took a knee on the field. A symbolic and powerful reminder racism is a global issue as well as domestic. We must be better – actions speak louder than words,” he wrote.

As more professional sports leagues are brought back this summer, we can probably expect more players to follow Kaepernick’s lead.

American stars such as LeBron James have been speaking out on social media in the wake of everything that has happened.

We are clearly going through an incredibly important time in the United States. Athletes aren’t going to be sitting on the sidelines during it.