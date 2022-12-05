Female Coach Made Significant NCAA History This Weekend

SALEM, VA - DECEMBER 03: A detailed photo of the championship trophy and game ball during the Division III Men’s Soccer Championship between the University of Chicago Maroons and the Williams College Ephs held at Kerr Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Salem, Virginia. (Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It's rare enough that women are able to break into men's college sports in any capacity. But one woman made history this weekend and became a trailblazer for others in the process.

On Saturday, head coach Julianne Sitch led the University of Chicago Maroons to an NCAA Division III Championship win over Williams. In doing so, she became the first woman to lead a men's soccer team to an NCAA national championship.

"To the players and staff before us, thank you for paving the way to make this happen. To my staff, your relentless work, trust and belief helped lift this team to a championship be proud! To our team, WOW! You have and will continue to inspire those around you in all that you do," Sitch said in a tweet.

The wider soccer world is celebrating Sitch and congratulating her on her historic achievement.

For Julianne Sitch, the NCAA title win is the highlight achievement of a soccer career spanning over 20 years.

Born in Illinois, Sitch played college soccer at DePaul while playing semi-professionally for the Chicago Cobras. Over the next 10 years she would play for a dozen clubs around the world, mostly as a defender.

While she never played for the USWNT, she began coaching in her early 30s for a variety of teams in the Chicago area. After three years working for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL, she was hired by the Maroons this past year.

Now she's made history.