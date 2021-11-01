FIFA Announces Significant Punishment For Mexico

As the Mexico national football team continues to hold its top spot in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table, they’re continuing to face pressure from FIFA to crack down on fans loudly using slurs in games. And they’re once again paying the price for failing in that regard.

On Monday, FIFA announced that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has been punished for “discriminatory behavior by supports” who used an anti-gay chant. They must play their next two home World Cup qualifying in an empty stadium and pay a fine.

The affected games will be a Jan. 30 match against Costa Rica and a February 2 match against Panama. Mexico play their next three World Cup qualifying games against the US, Canada and Jamaica on the road.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Mexico has been punished for this kind of fan behavior. Earlier this year, the FMF were similarly fined and forced to play without fans after the same issue arose in the CONCACAF Nations League Final against the United States.

Mexico will play its next 2 home World Cup qualifiers in an empty stadium as anti-gay chants persist. Full details as FIFA sanction the Mexican Football Federation for the "discriminatory behavior by supporters." Full details ⤵️ https://t.co/Aw5NG6lPgL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 1, 2021

Mexico were fortunate that their one affected game by the first punishment didn’t cost them points. They went on to beat Jamaica at home without fans, beating them 2-1 thanks to an 89th minute goal from Henry Martin.

But the FMF can only sustain slaps on the wrist for so long before FIFA crack down in bigger ways. There are rumors that if the homophobic chants continue, Mexico could be suspended from future tournaments.

Their status for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the next Gold Cup and the next Nations League are in jeopardy.

Will Mexico be able to handle the punishment FIFA has dealt them? Will they finally be able to excise the bad behavior from fans?