Fight Breaks Out During Match Between Argentina-Netherlands

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Lionel Messi of Argentia walks from the ground at half time during the Brasil Global Tour match between Brazil and Argentina at Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 9, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images for ICC)

Things got really chippy in the second half of the Argentina-Netherlands match this Friday.

During the 88th minute of action, Leandro Paredes of Argentina was called for a foul on a rough challenge on Nathan Ake.

Instead of walking away from the play, Paredes launched the ball in the direction of the Netherlands' bench. Obviously, the Oranje were not pleased about that.

Despite how egregious Paredes' actions were, he only received a yellow card from the officials.

Here's a video of the benches clearing during the Argentina-Netherlands match:

As if things weren't crazy enough in this game, the benches cleared at the end of the second half.

The Netherlands found a way to erase Argentina's 2-0 lead in the final 20 minutes of the match. Wout Weghorst scored the equalizer in stoppage time - the 101st minute of the match to be exact.

We'll see if another altercation breaks out during extra time.