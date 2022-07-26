Former U.S. Soccer Star Hope Solo Has Pleaded Guilty

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 16: Hope Solo #1 of the United States leaves the field following the women's soccer match against China at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 16, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. China defeated the United States 1-0. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in March on suspicion of driving while impaired, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. On Monday, she pleaded guilty to DWI.

Solo, who reportedly passed out behind the wheel in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on March 31, called this incident the "worst mistake of her life."

"It’s been a long road, but I’m slowly coming back from taking time off. I pride myself in motherhood and what my husband and I have done day in and day out for over two years throughout the pandemic with two-year old twins," Solo wrote. "While I’m proud of us, it was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake. Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become.

According to the Forsyth County district attorney's office, Solo will receive a sentence of 30 days in rehab.

Solo's lawyer, Christopher Clifton, said the resisting arrest and child abuse charges were voluntarily dismissed.

Solo was a star for the United States women's national team, winning two Olympic gold medals and the 2015 FIFA World Cup.

Even though she was named a 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, Solo has deferred her induction until 2023.