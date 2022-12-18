FOX Announces Decision On World Cup Final, NFL Kickoff
FOX expected this morning's World Cup Final would be the perfect lead-in to its weekly NFL coverage.
However, because France and Argentina are currently in extra time, the network's pregame show is effectively washed out, and there's a chance that a penalty shootout and/or postgame trophy celebration will run past 1 p.m. ET, when football begins.
If that happens, FOX has a plan, it shared with viewers moments ago.
"In the event the FIFA World Cup trophy ceremony happens near or after 1 p.m. ET, live coverage of the trophy celebration will shift to FS1 as the NFL kicks off on FOX," the company said in a statement.
FOX has three games scheduled for the NFL's early window: Cowboys-Jaguars, Falcons-Saints and Eagles-Bears.
Obviously, this isn't working out how the network planned, but this also isn't a bad problem to have. Ratings are going to be through the roof, regardless.