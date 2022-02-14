After nearly a decade at Real Madrid with countless accolades achieved, superstar striker Gareth Bale is leaving the world’s most decorated soccer club.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti announced today that Bale will leave the club when his contract expires in June. Ancelotti cited injuries and a lack of motivation contributing to Bale’s impending departure. But he made it clear that the team will honor Bale’s wishes as a thanks for his service to the club.

“Bale has had injuries, then his contract ends – he may not have had a good motivation but he wants to finish here as he deserves,” Ancelotti said.

Bale is one of the best strikers in the world and it’s rare that players like that hit the open market. So as you can imagine, soccer fans are salivating at the thought of getting him on their teams.

Man Utd news?? — ᴍᴀʟᴇᴇᴋ (@FtblMaleek) February 14, 2022

Chelsea news? — UTDdidier (@UTDdidier) February 14, 2022

Others believe that Gareth Bale could be on the verge of retiring. Some feel that his future in soccer could hinge on whether he can lead Wales to the World Cup this year:

Would not be surprised if Bale retires especially if Wales don’t make the World Cup. Seems he’s been done with ⚽️ for awhile. https://t.co/9Q4CympVZe — Pierce (@cursive_kid) February 14, 2022

Gareth Bale signed with Real Madrid in 2013 on a then-record €100.8 million (£85.1 million) transfer fee to his club Tottenham Hotspur. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale turned Real Madrid into the most dominant Champions League club of the 2010s.

Between 2014 and 2018, Real Madrid won the Champions League four times – including a first-ever three-peat between 2016 and 2018. He also won two La Liga, one Copa Del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cup titles.

In 255 games for Real Madrid, Bale scored 106 goals and had over 50 assists.

If Bale wants to keep playing, there will be no shortage of suitors.

