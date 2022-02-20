The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming up and the U.S. men’s national team has had high hopes that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna will help them get there. But those hopes may have been dashed today.

Reyna started for Dortmund today against Borussia Monchengladbach. It was his first start and just his third game since a major injury he suffered last summer. But just 27 minutes in, disaster struck.

Reyna went down with an injury and had to be attended by doctors before walking off the field. As he came off, he was visibly distraught – and the fans who saw what happened were too.

US soccer fans around the country are mourning the injury to Reyna. Ahead of the crucial March World Cup qualifiers, they’re understandably worried that he won’t be able to participate.

Not again! Gio Reyna. So much talent and his body won’t let him go this year. Huge loss for the USMNT in a World Cup year. #FutbolAmericas — herculez gomez (@herculezg) February 20, 2022

Heartbreaking to watch 19-Year Old American Gio Reyna in tears, limping off inside 27 minutes of first start since August. Rehab is such a lonely grind and the teen who grew up in Bedford, NY only just healed a hamstring injury. Wishing him speedy return to full health 🇺🇸🇩🇪🙏 pic.twitter.com/JXsL7teSpC — roger bennett (@rogbennett) February 20, 2022

Gio Reyna has been subbed off and he leaves the field in tears ☹️ pic.twitter.com/ikKqIuiDfD — USMNT Otaku 🇺🇸 (@USMNTOtaku) February 20, 2022

Gio Reyna off injured and in tears as he comes off. — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) February 20, 2022

Gio Reyna is only 19 years old but has rapidly cemented himself as one of the top players on the USMNT. He has four goals in just nine caps for the national team, including a crucial goal in last year’s CONCACAF Nations League Final against Mexico.

At the club level, he had 10 goals and 11 assists in 72 games. That kind of production for a 19-year-old is very hard to come by.

The USMNT is so close to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup that they can almost taste it. Their final three games will be against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica – all teams that are well-situated to leap over them in the standings.

But as bad as the injury to Reyna may be for the USMNT, it pales in comparison to how bad it must be for Reyna himself.

Get well soon, Gio!