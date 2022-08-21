Hope Solo Comment Is Trending: Sports World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 16: Hope Solo #1 of the United States in action against Costa Rica during the match at Heinz Field on August 16, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Former United States women's soccer star Hope Solo said she was shamed around the world following her DWI arrest.

Solo, one of the most-accomplished goalies in soccer history, pled guilty last month to DWI. In March, she was reportedly found passed out behind the wheel of her car with her 2-year-old twins in the car. Her attorney said charges were later dismissed.

According to Fox News, Solo "entered an alcohol treatment program, received a 24-month suspended sentence, was fined $2,500 and was forced to pay the cost of the lab tests, which amounted to $600."

Solo admitted her thoughts during the ordeal.

"I didn't think I needed help," she said. "And I certainly wasn't going to ask for it. At the time, I didn't know that I was only doing a disservice to my family. I thought that I could white-knuckle it. But the reality is that nobody gets to live without asking for help. My sense of strength and pride became my two worst enemies. And I found myself living the worst night of my life. I let alcohol get the better of me in this moment on this godawful day, and I will suffer the consequences for some time."

Solo continued on her podcast.

"I put doubt in others of my ability and commitment to motherhood. I've disappointed my husband, my friends and family and it has caused arguments between Jerramy and me. I feel never-ending guilt, shame and embarrassment. I was mother-shamed around the world," she said.

Sports fans don't have much sympathy, but it doesn't sound like Solo is asking for it.

"Good. She should be," one fan wrote.

"As she should be....disgraceful," another fan added.

Solo admitted it was the worst mistake of her life.

"Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become," she said. "The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons has been difficult, and at times, very painful."